August Brings Two Supermoons: The Full Sturgeon Moon and Full Blue Moon

August is set to provide a double celestial treat for stargazers and moon enthusiasts. The month will begin with the Full Sturgeon Moon on August 1st and end with the Full Blue Moon on August 30th.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest point to Earth, known as perigee. This proximity makes the moon appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual. The moon’s elliptical orbit brings it closer and farther from Earth, with the closest point being about 226,000 miles away and the farthest point about 253,000 miles away.

The Full Sturgeon Moon, also known as the Sturgeon Moon, is named after the Native American tribes’ tradition of catching sturgeon during this time of summer in the Great Lakes area. It will reach total perigee on August 2nd. This will be followed by a special occurrence, a rare second full moon in August, known as a “blue moon.” A blue moon is when two full moons happen in the same calendar month, which typically occurs every three years.

Adding to the excitement, this month’s blue moon will also be a supermoon. The last time two supermoons occurred in the same month was in 2018, and it won’t happen again until 2037.

To witness the Full Sturgeon supermoon, find a dark and open location away from light pollution. Although partly to mostly cloudy skies could make viewing challenging, the moon should still be bright and large enough to observe from most locations. In Los Angeles, moonrise will take place at 8:27 p.m. To determine the specific moonrise time in your area, click here. Consider using binoculars or a telescope for a closer look at the moon’s features and enjoy this rare celestial event.