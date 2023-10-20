The First Miocene Fossils in East Africa Shed Light on Evolutionary History

An international team of researchers, including the Geochronology and Geology Program of the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has made an exciting discovery in East Africa. In a paper published in the journal iScience, the team reports finding the first Miocene mammal fossils in the Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique, an important site for understanding the evolution of African ecosystems and its impact on the hominin lineage.

The study, led by Dr. Susana Carvalho from the University of Oxford, is part of the Paleo-Primate Project Gorongosa, which aims to protect biodiversity and promote development in the local community. Among the team’s findings are fossil teeth from the Miocene period, which spanned from 5 to 23 million years ago and played a crucial role in the origin of African apes.

Furthermore, the researchers were able to determine radiometric dates for the geological formation called Mazamba, reconstruct paleovegetation in the region based on pedogenic carbonates and fossil woods, and describe various fossils, including marine vertebrates and invertebrates, reptiles, terrestrial mammals, and fossil woods from coastal paleoenvironments. Notably, they discovered a new species of giant hyrax weighing between 124 and 153 kilograms.

This groundbreaking study provides valuable insights into a previously unexplored African region. Mark Sier, an affiliate scientist at CENIEH and a Marie Sklodowska-Curie fellow at Utrecht University, highlights the significance of the research, stating, “This study opens an entirely new vista on an African region that, until now, was paleontologically empty.” Sier is currently investigating the influence of orbital cycles on sediments in East Africa as part of his ongoing project.

Overall, the discovery of these Miocene fossils in East Africa contributes to our understanding of the evolutionary history of the region and sheds light on the processes that shaped the African ecosystems and influenced the development of hominins. The research conducted in the Gorongosa National Park underscores the importance of paleontological studies for conservation efforts and community development initiatives.

