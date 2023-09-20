Exploring the Universe’s Early Years: Observational Cosmology and Radio Experiments

Cynthia Chiang, an associate professor of physics at McGill University, has always been drawn to working with her hands. This passion led her to the field of observational cosmology, where she studies the origin and development of the cosmos by collecting data on the universe’s early years.

Chiang’s journey into observational cosmology began when she visited a lab at the California Institute of Technology during her graduate school application process. She was immediately captivated by the vacuum equipment and cryostats, and knew that she wanted to pursue this field. After completing her doctorate, she joined the Planck telescope’s science team to study the cosmic microwave background (CMB). However, Chiang desired to work on building her own instrument.

While contemplating her next steps, Chiang spent a year at the South Pole as a winterover scientist for the South Pole Telescope. During her time there, she became interested in cosmic radio waves and made the transition from studying cosmic microwaves to cosmic radio waves. Chiang is now focused on building, deploying, and operating instruments that can detect radio signals from the early universe’s pivotal eras, specifically the dark ages and cosmic dawn.

The dark ages refer to a time when the universe was primarily composed of neutral hydrogen gas. Cosmic dawn occurred slightly later when the first stars were formed. These eras are challenging to observe, requiring researchers to go to remote locations on Earth to minimize interference from the rest of the cosmos.

Chiang’s hand-built instruments aim to capture the light from the first cosmic sunrise and the dark ages before it. Currently, only one team, called EDGES, has reported potential observations from the cosmic dawn era, but their results still need confirmation or refutation from other instruments.

In an interview with Quanta, Chiang discusses her experiences at the South Pole, the specifics of her work in observational cosmology, and the excitement of solving mysteries through scientific research.

Definitions:

Observational Cosmology: The study of the origin, structure, and evolution of the universe through the collection and analysis of observational data.

Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB): Relic radiation from the Big Bang, which is used to study the early universe.

Cosmic Dark Ages: A period in the early universe when the universe was primarily composed of neutral hydrogen gas, resulting in a dark sky devoid of stars and galaxies.

Cosmic Dawn: The era when the first stars began to form, marking the end of the dark ages. These early stars were different from the stars observed in the present-day universe.

21-centimeter Line: A specific radio wavelength emitted by hydrogen atoms, which can be used to study different epochs in the universe’s history.

