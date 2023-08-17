The Evolution of Grammatical Complexity in Languages

Languages around the world exhibit significant variations in grammatical complexity, even among closely related languages. For instance, in Swedish, Danish, and Norwegian, the word “hunden” is used to refer to “the dog” in various contexts such as the dog being in the house, someone finding the dog, or someone giving food to the dog. However, in Icelandic, three different word forms are used for these situations, corresponding to different grammatical cases: hundurinn, hundinn, and hundinum.

The case system in Icelandic and other grammatical distinctions set it apart from its closely related sister languages. One hypothesis suggests that the social environments in which languages are used may play a role in determining their grammatical complexity. Icelandic, for example, is primarily used by a local population of around 350,000 people, creating a relatively small and isolated community. On the other hand, Scandinavian countries like Sweden, Denmark, and Norway have larger populations with a significant proportion of non-native speakers, creating societies of strangers.

There is a common belief among linguists that languages spoken by larger societies of strangers with many non-native speakers tend to simplify their grammars. Adult learners struggle to acquire complex grammatical rules compared to children. However, a study conducted by researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Evolutionary Anthropology challenges this belief. They measured the grammatical complexity of 1,314 languages using data from Grambank, a global database of grammatical features. Their findings indicate that societies of strangers do not necessarily speak less complex languages.

The study distinguishes between two measures of complexity: fusion (the number of affixes used in verbs and nouns) and informativity (the number of distinctions made). The results suggest that grammatical complexity accumulates too slowly to adapt to the immediate environment. German is a notable counterexample to the idea that social environment shapes grammatical complexity. Despite being learned and spoken by a large number of non-native speakers, German has retained its case system and other grammatical distinctions.

The study emphasizes the importance of using large-scale data and considering the influence of inheritance and contact when studying the evolution of languages. It challenges existing assumptions about the impact of social environment on grammatical complexity. Further research and global datasets will continue to provide valuable insights into this topic.