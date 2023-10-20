CU Boulder’s Economic Impact in Colorado Reaches $4.3 Billion

A new study conducted by the Business Research Division of CU Boulder’s Leeds School of Business has revealed that the university generated a significant economic impact throughout the state of Colorado, totaling $4.3 billion during the 2022–23 fiscal year. This marks an increase from $3.3 billion in the previous year.

The study analyzed various factors that contributed to CU Boulder’s economic impact. The university employed a total of 19,189 faculty, staff, and students, with a combined salary and benefits expenditure of $1.1 billion. This employment created a direct economic impact of $1.8 billion, encompassing not only the salaries but also the university’s spending on goods and services from local vendors.

Furthermore, CU Boulder’s indirect and induced impact, which resulted from research and technology transfer, facilitated company growth and job creation, leading to a total impact of $2.5 billion. Factors such as inflation, increased labor expenses, and improved data quality with more detailed expenditures assigned to Colorado contributed to the increased economic impact. CU Boulder’s status as the largest economic contributor to the Boulder metropolitan statistical area also demonstrates its significance to the local economy.

Additionally, the study found that CU Boulder’s research expenditures amounted to $643 million, resulting in an economic contribution of $1.2 billion. The university’s nonlocal student and visitor spending in the state reached $777 million, encompassing expenses for rent, groceries, transportation, child care, recreation, and health care.

CU Boulder’s direct spending during the fiscal year was estimated at $700 million, which included budgeted costs for construction projects. Notably, the Hellems Arts and Sciences and Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre renovation projects were among the largest projects at CU Boulder.

When considering the overall economic impact of all campuses and affiliate hospitals of the University of Colorado system, the total impact throughout the state reached an impressive $17.2 billion during the 2022–23 fiscal year, supporting a total of 98,175 jobs primarily in the Boulder, Denver, and Colorado Springs metropolitan areas.

It is important to note that the study did not include the impact of alumni, retirees, athletics, or technology transfer. However, these findings highlight the significant contribution CU Boulder makes to the state’s economy and overall quality of life.

