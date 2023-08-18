A Stronger, More Sustainable Glass with LionGlass

John Mauro, a professor at Pennsylvania State University, has developed a new type of glass called LionGlass that is ten times stronger than standard glass. The production of LionGlass does not require soda ash or limestone, which are typically used in the production of glass. Instead, the exact alternative ingredients are being kept a closely guarded secret. While the research has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal and a patent application has only recently been filed, LionGlass could have numerous applications where strong and durable glass is needed.

One of the major advantages of LionGlass is its lower carbon footprint. Traditional glass production releases carbon dioxide when heated, requiring high temperatures and significant energy consumption. LionGlass, on the other hand, does not require these carbon-rich materials and can be manufactured at 300C to 400C lower temperatures.

However, due to its lower thermal tolerance, LionGlass cannot be used for smartphone or tablet screens, which require glass that can handle high temperatures during production. Nonetheless, LionGlass could still be used in other applications such as glass tableware, windows in buildings, and architectural glass.

The potential uses for stronger and more sustainable glass are vast. Architectural designs could benefit from thinner window panes made possible by the strength of LionGlass, reducing weight and minimizing carbon emissions during transportation. Meanwhile, glass manufacturers like Corning are continuing to innovate in glass production, developing products such as Gorilla Glass for smartphones and high-end energy-saving windows.

As the demand for glass in various industries continues to grow, the development of stronger and more sustainable glass materials like LionGlass will play an important role in reducing carbon emissions and meeting the needs of a changing technological landscape.