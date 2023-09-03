The Near-Extinction Event That Shaped Human Evolution

Scientists have discovered evidence of a near-extinction event that occurred between 800,000 and 900,000 years ago, which had a significant impact on early human ancestors. This event, known as an evolutionary bottleneck, was likely caused by an extreme climate event that reduced the population size to just 1,280 breeding individuals for around 117,000 years.

The study, published in the journal Science, involved a genomics analysis of over 3,000 living people. The results indicate that the population decline occurred during a period of glaciation and decreased sea surface temperatures. This climate change could have led to droughts in Africa and Eurasia, potentially causing a significant reduction in the early human population.

“This bottleneck event is comparable to what we see in species that are currently facing the risk of extinction,” said Giorgio Manzi, an anthropologist at Sapienza University of Rome and senior author of the study. The drastic reduction in population size left our ancestors vulnerable to extinction from various factors such as epidemics, volcanic eruptions, or other climate events.

Interestingly, this near-extinction event coincided with the emergence of a new species known as Homo heidelbergensis, believed to be a common ancestor of modern humans, Neanderthals, and Denisovans. The isolated and small population during the bottleneck event may have facilitated the evolution and emergence of this new species.

While the evidence suggests a local phenomenon rather than a global extinction event, further research is needed to understand the effects on other ancient human species such as Neanderthals and Denisovans. Scientists are now planning to study whether these species also experienced a population drop during the same time period.

This study highlights the fragility of early human populations and the role that climate events and population bottlenecks have played in shaping our evolution. It is a reminder of how close we came to extinction and the lucky circumstances that allowed our species to survive and thrive.

