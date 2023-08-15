The Driest Places on Earth: Beyond the Atacama Desert

If you picture the driest place on Earth, your mind likely goes to a desert expanse in some hot region, like the Sahara. However, there are drier places on Earth, particularly on the world’s driest continent, Antarctica.

Antarctica is an incredibly dry continent due to the fact that cold air carries less moisture than warmer air. This lack of moisture makes it extremely dry in terms of rain and snowfall. While the coastal regions receive several meters of snow each year, the inland areas, far from moisture sources, receive as little as a few centimeters annually. This makes Antarctica the driest continent overall.

Within Antarctica, the driest region is known as the Dry Valleys. This region, covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers, hasn’t seen rain for approximately 2 million years. The Dry Valleys are devoid of snow or ice, largely because the surrounding mountains prevent moisture from reaching the area. Additionally, katabatic winds, which are relatively warm winds moving at speeds of up to 320 kilometers per hour, sweep through the valleys. These winds evaporate and remove any remaining moisture from the area.

The Dry Valleys have attracted the interest of NASA, as they serve as an analog for Mars due to their extreme conditions. Despite the harsh environment, photosynthetic bacteria have been discovered within the slightly moister interior of rocks in the area. This discovery raises the possibility that signs of ancient life could potentially be found on Mars, as the climate in the Dry Valleys is similar to that of the Red Planet.

While the Atacama Desert in Chile is indeed one of the driest places on Earth, Antarctica holds even drier regions. The extreme dryness of Antarctica, particularly in the Dry Valleys, provides an insightful glimpse into just how arid our planet can be.