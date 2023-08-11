Tiny Wobbling Particle May Reveal Fifth Force of Nature

Scientists at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) near Chicago have uncovered evidence suggesting the existence of a fifth force of nature. They have found that the muon, a subatomic particle, is wobbling more than expected, leading them to believe that an unknown force is influencing it.

These findings build upon a previous experiment conducted in 2021, with four times more data and reduced experimental uncertainty. If validated and the theoretical controversies are resolved, these findings could represent a significant breakthrough in physics, comparable to the solidification of the dominant theory explaining subatomic particles 50 years ago.

Known as “fat electrons,” muons are similar to electrons but are 200 times heavier and decay into electrons and chargeless particles called neutrinos within millionths of a second. Muons possess a property called spin, behaving like small magnets and wobbling like gyroscopes in a magnetic field.

To study the muons’ wobbling, physicists at Fermilab propelled the particles around a superconducting magnetic ring at nearly the speed of light, extending their lifetimes due to relativistic time dilation. By observing the muons’ wobbling as they circled the ring, the physicists compiled data indicating that the muons were wobbling more than expected.

According to the scientists, this unexpected wobbling suggests the presence of an unknown factor not accounted for by the Standard Model, the set of equations explaining subatomic particles. This mysterious factor could be an undiscovered force of nature, an exotic particle, or evidence of a new dimension or aspect of space-time.

Confirmation of these findings requires further analysis. Physicists will utilize the complete data from the g-2 experiment’s 2018 to 2023 run, as the current results only include data from 2019 and 2020. Additionally, they await theoretical predictions from the Standard Model to align with the experimental findings.

Several theoretical methods exist to calculate the muon’s wobbling based on the Standard Model, but these methods produce conflicting predictions. Some calculations suggest a larger theoretical uncertainty in the muon’s magnetic moment, potentially diminishing the significance of the experiment’s results.

Another experiment conducted using data from the CMD-3 accelerator in Novosibirsk, Russia, suggests that the muons’ wobbling falls within normal bounds. However, this contradicts a previous run of the accelerator that hinted at an opposing result.

Fermilab researchers anticipate that the full results, expected in 2025, will provide a more precise understanding of the muon’s behavior. The scientists have submitted their work for publication in the journal Physical Review Letters.