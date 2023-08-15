Fish Sauce, Oyster Sauce, and Lobster Sauce: What’s the Difference?

The food world can be filled with confusing terminology, especially when it comes to sauces. Fish sauce, oyster sauce, and lobster sauce are all commonly used seasonings, but what sets them apart?

Fish sauce is a thin, reddish-brown liquid from Southeast Asia that adds a powerful umami flavor to dishes. It is made by fermenting small fish like anchovies in salt for several months. Fish sauce can be used as a seasoning or added to dishes while cooking to enhance the savory flavor. It pairs well with fried rice, meatballs, and even melted butter for a rich popcorn topping.

Oyster sauce, on the other hand, is a thick, dark brown sauce that originated in China. It is made by boiling down oysters until a complex sauce is achieved. Commercial oyster sauces today use oyster extracts and are often thickened with cornstarch. The sauce is sweet, savory, and slightly funky, but not as fishy as fish sauce. It adds viscosity and sweetness to dishes like pad see ew or pad kee mao and can be incorporated into marinades, stews, or stir-fry sauces.

Lobster sauce is a bit different from fish sauce and oyster sauce. It is a finished sauce rather than a building block. Originating from American-Chinese and Canadian-Chinese cuisines, lobster sauce combines ingredients like chicken or beef broth, aromatics, and eggs. Despite the name, lobster is not used in making the sauce. It is usually pale in color, thickened with cornstarch, and has a mild, salty flavor. Lobster sauce is commonly served with shrimp and rice at Chinese restaurants, but it can also be made at home using different meats or tofu.

Understanding the differences between fish sauce, oyster sauce, and lobster sauce allows you to experiment with new flavors and elevate your dishes. Try adding a dash of fish sauce or a spoonful of oyster sauce to your stir-fries, marinades, or meat dishes. And if you’re feeling adventurous, give lobster sauce a try with different protein options. The possibilities are endless once you delve into the world of these delicious sauces.