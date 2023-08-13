CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Physicists Discover Transparent, Massless, Neutral “Demon” Particle

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 13, 2023
Physicists from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have made an important discovery that could enhance our understanding of superconductors. In a new study published in the journal Nature, researchers focused on the search for a particle first theorized by physicist David Pines in 1956.

In solids, electrons behave erratically and combine into collective units. When enough energy is supplied, the electrons can form plasmons, which are waves that act like particles. However, the mass of solids usually prevents plasmons from forming at room temperature.

The newly discovered demon particles, which can also be conceptualized as waves, are different. Since they are massless, they can form with any energy and at any temperature. Pines theorized that electrons in a solid could combine to form two plasmons, which would then fall out of phase with each other. This would result in a new quasiparticle that is massless, neutral, and does not interact with light. Pines referred to this theoretical particle as a “demon.”

The challenge in detecting the demon particle is that most studies on electrons use light, which it does not interact with. Peter Abbamonte, a professor of physics at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and lead author of the study, explained that a different kind of experiment was necessary to observe the demon particle.

Abbamonte and his team discovered the demon quasiparticle accidentally while studying the electronic properties of a material called strontium ruthenate. During their examination, they found an electronic mode without mass, which turned out to be the demon particle.

Further calculations confirmed the presence of a particle consisting of two electron bands oscillating out-of-phase, just as Pines described. The researchers noted that demon quasiparticles have been conjectured to mediate superconductivity. More research is needed using alternative methods of observation to fully comprehend the behavior and impact of the demon particle.

This accidental discovery showcases the significance of exploration and measurement in scientific research. Often, groundbreaking discoveries are not planned but arise when scientists venture into uncharted territory. By measuring new phenomena, researchers can uncover unexpected and significant findings.

