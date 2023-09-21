The Molecular Dance Behind Organ Positioning: Insights into Cilia, RNA, and Protein Interactions

In a new study published in PLoS Biology, researchers at EPFL have uncovered the intricate molecular mechanisms that mediate the sensory functions of cilia in regulating the asymmetrical development of organs. Cilia are antenna-like structures found on the surface of cells that play a crucial role in sensing environmental stimuli, including fluid flow. Malfunctions in cilia can lead to ciliopathies, a group of disorders that affect organ laterality and the proper positioning of internal organs during embryonic development.

The research team, led by Professors Daniel Constam and Matteo Dal Peraro, focused their study on three proteins—BICC1, ANKS3, and ANKS6—which had previously been associated with regulating organ laterality. They discovered that BICC1, activated by flow-sensing cilia, binds to specific messenger RNAs (mRNAs) to control tissue development on the left side of the body. However, the researchers wanted to understand how this mRNA-binding activity was regulated.

Through their investigation, the scientists found that ANKS3 and ANKS6 form a molecular network with BICC1 to jointly regulate the mRNA binding process. ANKS3 competes with mRNAs for binding BICC1, while ANKS6 modulates the interaction between ANKS3 and BICC1, determining whether BICC1 can access specific mRNAs or not.

The discovery of this intricate protein network sheds light on how genes are expressed and regulated during organ development. The study also has implications for the treatment of genetic disorders that affect cilia function. By understanding the molecular mechanisms behind organ laterality, researchers can explore potential therapies for conditions such as polycystic kidney diseases and nephronophthisis, which are characterized by impaired flow-sensing by cilia. This research contributes to our fundamental understanding of organ development and opens new avenues for future investigations and therapeutic interventions.

Source: Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

Citation: Rothé, B. et al. (2023). Bicc1 ribonucleoprotein complexes specifying organ laterality are licensed by ANKS6-induced structural remodeling of associated ANKS3. PLoS Biology. DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3002302