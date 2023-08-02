Building a Colony in the Atmosphere of Venus: An Ambitious Plan for the Future

Guillermo Söhnlein, the co-founder of OceanGate, has recently announced his plans to establish a colony in the atmosphere of Venus. He aims to recruit 1,000 individuals to live in this extraordinary habitat, with the goal of sending them to Venus by 2050.

Despite leaving OceanGate in 2013, Söhnlein, who has always been interested in space commercialization, remains committed to his vision. However, the challenge is immense. The surface temperature of Venus is a scorching 872° F, and the atmospheric pressure is equivalent to that of 3,000 feet below the ocean’s surface. Yet, according to a 2008 article in Universe Today, there is a possibility that the area 50 kilometers above the planet could be more habitable and potentially support a floating city. Overcoming the hurdles posed by Venus’ sulfuric acid-laden atmosphere and lack of oxygen would still be necessary.

Despite these challenges, Söhnlein remains undeterred. He believes that this ambitious project is more achievable than the goal of putting a million people on the surface of Mars by 2050. However, he did not provide specific details on how he plans to accomplish this feat.

Following the tragic OceanGate incident that resulted in the loss of five lives, attracting individuals to embark on this journey may prove to be challenging. Nevertheless, Söhnlein is dedicated to investing in ventures that push the boundaries of human exploration. His ultimate vision is to enable humanity to transcend the limitations of Earth.

Söhnlein’s drive to make humanity a multi-planet species has been a lifelong passion, beginning when he was just 11 years old. He dreams of commanding the first Martian colony and foresees a future where humanity seizes the opportunity for remarkable progress instead of accepting the status quo.

The realization of this vision is undoubtedly an arduous endeavor. However, with determination, innovation, and a shared goal, humanity may yet forge a new path towards an extraordinary future beyond Earth’s confines.