CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Building a Colony in the Atmosphere of Venus: An Ambitious Plan for the Future

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
Building a Colony in the Atmosphere of Venus: An Ambitious Plan for the Future

Guillermo Söhnlein, the co-founder of OceanGate, has recently announced his plans to establish a colony in the atmosphere of Venus. He aims to recruit 1,000 individuals to live in this extraordinary habitat, with the goal of sending them to Venus by 2050.

Despite leaving OceanGate in 2013, Söhnlein, who has always been interested in space commercialization, remains committed to his vision. However, the challenge is immense. The surface temperature of Venus is a scorching 872° F, and the atmospheric pressure is equivalent to that of 3,000 feet below the ocean’s surface. Yet, according to a 2008 article in Universe Today, there is a possibility that the area 50 kilometers above the planet could be more habitable and potentially support a floating city. Overcoming the hurdles posed by Venus’ sulfuric acid-laden atmosphere and lack of oxygen would still be necessary.

Despite these challenges, Söhnlein remains undeterred. He believes that this ambitious project is more achievable than the goal of putting a million people on the surface of Mars by 2050. However, he did not provide specific details on how he plans to accomplish this feat.

Following the tragic OceanGate incident that resulted in the loss of five lives, attracting individuals to embark on this journey may prove to be challenging. Nevertheless, Söhnlein is dedicated to investing in ventures that push the boundaries of human exploration. His ultimate vision is to enable humanity to transcend the limitations of Earth.

Söhnlein’s drive to make humanity a multi-planet species has been a lifelong passion, beginning when he was just 11 years old. He dreams of commanding the first Martian colony and foresees a future where humanity seizes the opportunity for remarkable progress instead of accepting the status quo.

The realization of this vision is undoubtedly an arduous endeavor. However, with determination, innovation, and a shared goal, humanity may yet forge a new path towards an extraordinary future beyond Earth’s confines.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

Old Mattresses made New: Recycling Polyurethane with Simple Chemistry

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Astronomers Find Success with Euclid Telescope Despite Technical Hiccup

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Moths Use Spearmint-Flavored Pheromones to Attract Mates

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Google DeepMind Develops RT-2: A Language Model for Robotic Learning

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

New Overwatch 2 Invasion Skins Leaked, Along with New Support Hero

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Clearbit Introduces ChatGPT Plugin to Enhance B2B Marketing and Sales

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Overnight Rocket Launch in Central Florida: Falcon 9 Set for Mission

Aug 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments