Neptune’s Clouds Vanish as Solar Cycle Affects Planet’s Appearance

For the first time in almost 30 years of observations, clouds on Neptune have disappeared. Images taken from 1994 to 2022 by the W. M. Keck Observatory and the Hubble Space Telescope show that clouds on Neptune are now almost absent, with the exception of the south pole. This surprising finding reveals a connection between the disappearing clouds and the solar cycle, despite Neptune being the farthest planet from the sun and receiving significantly less sunlight than Earth.

Astronomers from the University of California (UC) Berkeley led the study and discovered that the abundance of clouds in Neptune’s mid-latitudes started to fade in 2019. The cloud activity dropped quickly within a few months, and even after four years, the clouds have not returned to their previous levels. This period of low cloud activity is more dramatic and prolonged than previous occurrences.

To track the changes in Neptune’s appearance, the team analyzed images taken from 1994 to 2022 using the Keck Observatory’s NIRC2 and adaptive optics system. They also used observations from Lick Observatory and the Hubble Space Telescope. The data revealed a pattern between changes in Neptune’s cloud cover and the solar cycle. When the sun emits more intense ultraviolet (UV) light, more clouds appear on Neptune about two years later.

The team also found a positive correlation between the number of clouds and the brightness of Neptune caused by sunlight reflecting off the planet’s surface. These findings provide strong evidence that Neptune’s cloud cover is influenced by the sun’s cycle and support the theory that the sun’s UV rays trigger a photochemical reaction that produces the planet’s clouds.

However, further research is needed to fully understand this correlation due to the complexity of other factors. The increase in UV sunlight is just one factor that affects Neptune’s cloud formation.