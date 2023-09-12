CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Black Holes Found at Record-Breaking Proximity to Earth

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
A recent discovery has revealed the presence of black holes at a remarkably close distance to Earth. The Hyades Star Cluster, located 153 light-years away, is now known to house two or three black holes. Unlike previous discoveries, these black holes are in a cluster that is visible to the naked eye from moderately dark skies.

The Hyades Star Cluster is often overshadowed by its more famous neighbor, the Pleiades. However, the Hyades is the closest star cluster to Earth. Previous observations of black holes have been much farther away, with the current record-holder being Gaia BH1, located 1,600 light-years away.

The discovery of black holes in the Hyades cluster was made possible by precision measurements of the locations and movements of the cluster’s stars. Computer models were used to replicate the distribution of stars around the cluster’s center, and the best matches were found when two or three black holes were included.

This observation has important implications for understanding the evolution of star clusters and their contribution to gravitational wave sources. It also provides valuable insights into how the presence of black holes affects the dynamics of star clusters.

Most searches for black holes have focused on globular clusters in the Milky Way’s halo, but this discovery suggests that open clusters like the Hyades, which are closer to Earth, offer exciting opportunities for further study.

The findings of this study were published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Sources:
– Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society

