Understanding the Surface Chemistry of Nanodiamonds for Quantum Sensing and Biolabeling

Researchers from San Jose State University (SJSU) have made significant progress in understanding the surface chemistry of nanodiamonds, which could lead to the development of better silica-coated nanodiamonds with applications in biolabeling and quantum sensing.

Nanodiamonds are tiny structures with carbon lattices that sometimes contain nitrogen atoms in place of carbon atoms. While this may be considered a flaw, it gives nanodiamonds unique properties such as responsiveness to magnetic fields, electric fields, and light at room temperature. Nanodiamonds can serve as quantum bits (qubits) – the basic building blocks of quantum computers. They can also be embedded in living cells for biolabeling purposes.

The challenge with nanodiamonds lies in their sharp edges, which can potentially damage cell membranes. To overcome this, researchers have explored coating nanodiamonds with silica. This silica coating protects the sharp edges and creates a smooth surface, making it easier to control and modify the nanodiamonds for specific applications.

For over ten years, scientists have debated the mechanism behind the formation of silica shells on nanodiamonds. However, the SJSU researchers discovered that alcohol chemical groups on the diamond’s surface play a crucial role in the formation of uniform silica shells. This understanding allows for better exploration of new diamond hybrid systems and optimization of silica coatings.

The researchers used powerful X-rays from the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource (SSRL) at the DOE’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory to unravel the bonding mechanism. By examining the nanodiamond particles and surfaces, they identified and characterized the chemical groups responsible for silica growth.

The team utilized transmission electron microscopes to examine the particles and transition edge sensors to detect the chemical groups on the nanodiamond surfaces. X-ray absorption spectroscopy (XAS) was used to generate mobile electrons on the nanodiamond surface and capture them as they exited through the silica shell. This technique allowed for the measurement of silica shell thickness.

This study not only offers insights into the surface chemistry of nanodiamonds but also demonstrates the usefulness of XAS in material science and chemistry research.

Further optimization of silica coatings and exploration of other materials could lead to the development of more advanced nanodiamond-based technologies for a wide range of applications, from biolabeling cancer cells to quantum sensing.

– Perla J. Sandoval, Karen Lopez et al. Quantum Diamonds at the Beach: Chemical Insights into Silica Growth on Nanoscale Diamond using Multimodal Characterization and Simulation. ACS Nanosci. Au.