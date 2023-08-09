Concentrations of Chemical Contaminants on the International Space Station Exceed Those Found in Homes

A recent study examined the dust collected by the air filtration system on the International Space Station (ISS) and found that concentrations of potentially harmful chemical contaminants could be higher than those found in the dust on floors in homes across the United States and Western Europe. The researchers believe that these findings could have implications for the design and construction of future space stations and habitats.

The study, conducted by a team of scientists from the University of Birmingham and NASA’s Glenn Research Center, focused on the levels of organic contaminants in ISS dust. They found that these levels were noticeably higher than the median levels of such contaminants in house dust across the U.S. and Western Europe. The researchers identified a wide range of contaminants, including polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), which are commonly used as flame retardants in electrical equipment.

The presence of PBDEs in ISS dust may be a result of using inorganic flame retardants on the space station. Other flame retardants and organophosphate esters (OPEs) were also found in the dust samples. These chemicals are commonly used in electrical and electronic equipment, building insulation, and furniture fabrics.

Additionally, the team detected polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the dust samples. PFAS, in particular, have been limited or banned in some regions due to their potential negative effects on human health.

Some of these contaminants are known as “persistent organic pollutants (POPs),” which can accumulate in living tissues and pose health risks to humans. The team suggested that many of these chemicals could be coming from commercially available items brought to the ISS by the crew.

While the ISS’s air filtration system changes the air between eight and 10 times an hour, it is unclear how efficient it is at removing these chemical contaminants. Furthermore, the researchers are unsure how high levels of ionizing radiation in space can affect the abundance of these contaminants in space-based dust compared to Earth dust.

The study highlights the importance of careful material choices in the design and construction of future space stations and habitats to minimize contaminant sources. Further research is needed to better understand the impact of these chemical contaminants on crew health and to develop more effective filtration systems for long-term human space travel.