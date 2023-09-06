India’s Moon Mission: Vikram and Pragyan Prepare for Lunar Night

India’s recent achievement in successfully soft landing on the Moon close to the lunar South Pole has made headlines worldwide. On August 23, the Indian lander Vikram and rover Pragyan accomplished their primary mission and are now in sleep mode, waiting to face their first lunar night.

Before the region experienced 14 days of darkness, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) captured images of the Moon’s surface. In these images, Vikram, measuring 2 by 2 meters, can be seen, albeit as a dark spot within a bright halo of shaken soil. Regrettably, the rover Pragyan did not appear in the pictures taken by LRO.

Interestingly, LRO also passed over the site where Russia’s Luna-25 mission was supposed to land near the Moon’s South Pole. However, Luna-25 crash-landed, generating a fresh crater that can also be observed from orbit.

As Vikram and Pragyan enter sleep mode and prepare themselves for the lunar night, the hope is that they will survive the extreme conditions and successfully wake up again on September 22, when the first rays of sunlight reach the region.

The success of India’s Moon mission is significant not only for the nation but also for the world. The soft landing near the lunar South Pole opens up new possibilities for exploration and scientific research. The data collected by Vikram and Pragyan during their primary mission will provide valuable insights into the Moon’s unexplored region and aid in a better understanding of our closest celestial neighbor.

