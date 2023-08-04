The Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ: A Beginner’s Telescope with Great Value

The Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ is a refractor telescope that is perfect for individuals who have little to no experience in astronomy or those who want to give stargazing a try. It is particularly well-suited for viewing planets, bright star clusters, and nebulas.

In terms of value, the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT offers a great deal, especially considering its current sale price, which is the lowest it has been this year. It has also been featured in our guide for the best telescope deals on Amazon. The telescope comes with all the necessary specifications and even includes a range of accessories. Additionally, it is currently available at a discount of over $115.

One of the standout features of the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT is the StarSense app, which makes it an excellent choice for beginners. By enabling the app on a smartphone and completing a quick alignment procedure, users can easily identify visible night sky targets and receive guidance on how to locate them. Furthermore, the mount and tripod come preassembled, allowing users to dive right into stargazing without any concerns about setting up the telescope correctly.

Key specifications of the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT include an 80mm aperture, fully coated glass optics, a tripod, two eyepieces (25mm and 10mm), a 2x Barlow lens, an accessory tray, and a phone dock. The telescope also comes with a slow motion control rod and a two-year US warranty.

Although we have not reviewed this specific telescope, it is important to note that Celestron models are known for their reliability and quality. Some of their other StarSense Explorer models have been highly recommended in our guides for the best telescopes for beginners and best budget telescopes. Therefore, it is safe to assume that this telescope offers excellent value for its price.

This telescope is an ideal purchase for those seeking a fun and hassle-free stargazing experience, beginners interested in exploring astronomy, or individuals looking for a new telescope at an affordable price. However, if you prefer setting up your telescope and manually locating targets, or if you are in the market for a high-end model, this telescope may not be the right choice for you.

If the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ does not fully meet your requirements, we suggest considering alternative models such as the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114 AZ, the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ, or the slightly more expensive Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ.