Understanding the Rupture Process of Earthquakes Using Distributed Acoustic Sensing Technology

Rupture imaging of megathrust earthquakes has provided valuable insights into their behavior. However, the role of high-frequency radiators in these earthquakes has remained unclear. To gain more understanding, researchers have turned to studying crustal earthquakes, which are more abundant but are rarely studied without ultradense local arrays.

In a recent study, researchers used distributed acoustic sensing technology to image the high-frequency earthquake rupture radiators. They converted a 100-kilometer dark-fiber cable into a 10,000-channel seismic array and conducted their analysis on the 2021 Antelope Valley earthquake in California with a moment magnitude of 6.0. By comparing their results with long-period moment-release and dynamic rupture simulations, they found that the imaged subevents were due to the breaking of fault asperities. Fault asperities are stronger spots or pins on the fault that significantly affect the overall rupture behavior. The researchers suggest that the breaking of fault asperities can promote an otherwise fading rupture propagation in a cascading sequence.

This study demonstrates the potential of using pre-existing fiber networks as high-frequency seismic antennas to systematically investigate the rupture process of regional moderate-sized earthquakes. By coupling this technology with dynamic rupture modeling, researchers can improve their understanding of earthquake rupture dynamics. This research has important implications for earthquake monitoring and hazard assessment, as it provides a method to study the behavior of earthquakes and potentially predict their future rupture patterns.