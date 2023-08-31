Wednesday’s Blue Supermoon: A Celestial Rarity

Wednesday’s full moon marked a celestial rarity and was a treat for skygazers around the world. This phenomenon, known as a blue supermoon, occurred on the last day of August at 9:36 p.m. Eastern time. A blue supermoon is the second full moon in a single month. Typically, each month only has one full moon, but the lunar cycle is about 29.5 days long, creating the possibility of two full moons in one month.

A supermoon is when the full moon phase coincides with the moon’s perigee, or when it is closest to the Earth. This alignment causes the supermoon to appear larger and brighter than usual. According to NASA, the apparent size of a supermoon is about 14 percent larger than a regular full moon. Supermoons occur every three or four months, and this year has seen three of them, with the blue supermoon being the second one in August.

The term “blue moon,” however, does not refer to the color of the moon. In fact, the moon appears its usual milky gray color. The term originated as a reference to the third full moon in a season that had four full moons. It was later redefined to represent the second full moon in a month by the magazine Sky & Telescope in 1946.

The blue supermoon was visible to everyone on Earth, as long as it was not obstructed by clouds. To appreciate the moon’s texture during any phase, NASA suggests using binoculars or a telescope. Additionally, those observing the blue supermoon on Wednesday evening may have noticed a bright dot to the upper right of the moon, which was Saturn approaching its closest point to Earth.

This rare occurrence of a blue supermoon was an unforgettable sight for sky enthusiasts everywhere. Although blue supermoons are quite rare, the next pair is expected in 2037, so mark your calendars!

Sources:

– NASA

– Sky & Telescope