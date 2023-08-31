Astronomy Events to Look Out For in August: Supermoon, Saturn, and More

The month of August is coming to a close with some exciting astronomical events to observe. First, on the evening of August 30, a supermoon will grace the night sky. This full moon will be closer to Earth than usual, making it appear larger and brighter than normal. The supermoon will be visible through Friday morning.

In addition to the supermoon, the planet Saturn will also make its closest and brightest appearance of the year near the moon. On Wednesday evening, Saturn will be seen approximately 5 degrees to the upper right of the moon. Throughout the evening, Saturn will appear to move clockwise around the moon.

This year, both full moons in August can be considered supermoons, as they are closer to Earth than average. A supermoon occurs when the moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth in orbit. The gravitational effect of the supermoon may contribute to the intensity of tides and storm surges, potentially impacting natural events such as Hurricane Idalia.

Furthermore, the second full moon in August is also referred to as a blue moon, although it does not actually turn blue in color. A blue moon occurs when there are two full moons in one month, which happens once every 2.5 years. This particular blue moon coincides with the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the bond between siblings.

Looking ahead, there are more astronomical events to anticipate. The fourth and final supermoon of the year will rise on September 29, known as the Harvest moon. There will also be upcoming lunar and solar eclipses, with an annular solar eclipse visible in the Americas and a partial lunar eclipse viewable in various parts of the world.

To make the most of these celestial events, it is recommended to find areas without light pollution. Additionally, meteor showers are expected to peak throughout the remaining months of the year, offering stargazers the opportunity to witness shooting stars in the night sky.

