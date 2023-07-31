Spaceflight Highlights of July 2023

July 2023 saw a number of noteworthy events in spaceflight. Here are some of the highlights:

Firstly, the retirement of Arianespace’s Ariane 5 rocket was celebrated after 27 years of service. The rocket played a crucial role in significant missions such as the Rosetta comet probe, the BepiColombo mission to Mercury, and the Webb Space Telescope. Europe now awaits the launch of its successor, the Ariane 6, which is expected to fly next year.

In an impressive display, NASA’s Webb Space Telescope captured an infrared image of Saturn, showcasing the planet against its iconic icy rings.

SpaceX conducted a successful full-pressure test of its Starship flame deflector, which helps to suppress the immense power generated by the rocket. The previous launch of the Starship without a deluge system caused severe damage to the launch pad and surrounding areas.

Additional activities included a military representative investigating a mock capsule as part of a rehearsal for the return of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx probe, the successful launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites, and Rocket Lab’s design update for its Neutron heavy-lift launch vehicle.

The Hubble Space Telescope captured an image of asteroid Dimorphos, displaying boulders that were dislodged by NASA’s DART mission, shedding light on the asteroid’s reaction to an impact.

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum is now displaying two Barbies that spent time aboard the International Space Station.

Breaking records, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy launched the heaviest communication satellite, EchoStar 24, to geostationary transfer orbit.

Western Australia’s Jurien Bay saw the discovery of presumed rocket debris, which was later confirmed to be part of the Indian Space Research Organization’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.

Finally, the James Webb Space Telescope presented a detailed image of star birth in the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, providing insights into the formation of planetary systems.

In addition to these events, NASA showcased eco-friendly crew transport vehicles for the upcoming Artemis missions, a second-stage engine belonging to Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Epsilon S rocket exploded during testing, and ISRO successfully launched its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on its mission to the Moon.

July 2023 brought both excitement and challenges to the world of spaceflight, leaving us eagerly anticipating what the future holds.