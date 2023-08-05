Red Rock Canyon State Park: A Magical Desert Landscape

What better place to watch celestial fiery rocks burn up in our atmosphere than Red Rock Canyon State Park? Situated between the Mojave and Sierra Nevada, this 27,000-acre desert landscape is known for its geological gems and colorful canyons.

Located within two hours of downtown Los Angeles, Red Rock Canyon State Park offers visitors the opportunity to experience some of the darkest skies in the area. On clear moonless nights, visitors may even be able to see the Andromeda galaxy with the naked eye.

For those who wish to spend more time in this enchanting park, there is a campground available. With 50 primitive sites, it operates on a first-come, first-served basis and costs $25 per night. Nestled at 2,600 feet against the vibrant cliffs, it provides a perfect spot to soak in the beauty of the surroundings.

Apart from its stunning rock formations, Red Rock Canyon State Park also has a fascinating history. It was once home to the Kawaiisu Native Americans and served as a mining operation in the 19th century. Additionally, the park has been utilized as a backdrop for various dramatic films, including the TV show “Lost In Space.”

For those interested in hiking, Red Rock Canyon State Park offers two trails to explore. The Nightmare Gulch Loop, rated as moderate, and the Ricardo Campground South Loop, classified as beginner, provide opportunities to marvel at the scenic beauty of the park. Keep an eye out for roadrunners in these badlands as well.

To reach Red Rock Canyon State Park, take the 5 Freeway and California 14 north. Turn left onto Abbott Drive and follow the signs for the park. Parking is available at a paved lot for $6 per day. Visitors are welcome to bring their dogs to the campgrounds but they are not permitted on the trails.