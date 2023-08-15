The New Moon Offers Dark Skies for Stargazing Astronomers

This week, skywatchers will have an opportunity to observe remarkable objects in the Messier catalog, thanks to the dark skies provided by the new moon. The exact moment of August’s new moon will occur at 5:39 a.m. EDT (09:39 GMT) on Wednesday, August 16. However, the skies will be dark on Tuesday, August 15, as well, with the moon appearing under 1% illuminated.

During the new moon phase, the lunar face is completely dark, and the moon rises and sets with the sun. This absence of moonlight removes a significant obstacle for spotting deep sky objects in the Messier catalog. The catalog, created by astronomer Charles Messier, includes a variety of objects such as dense clusters and groupings of stars found in our Milky Way galaxy.

One of these objects is the globular cluster Messier 2 (M2), located in the constellation of Aquarius. M2 has been visible in the evening sky for several weeks and will reach its highest point on Tuesday, August 15. Observers in New York City can expect to see M2 rising from the southeast horizon around 9:05 p.m. EDT (01:05 GMT on August 16).

M2, located approximately 37,000 light-years away from Earth, is quite faint and will require a telescope or binoculars to observe, even without moonlight interference. The cluster, which contains around 150,000 stars, holds a special place as the first globular cluster added to the Messier catalog.

Additionally, skywatchers will have the opportunity to observe Messier 11 (M11), or the Wild Duck Cluster, an open cluster located 6,200 light-years away from Earth, and Messier 26, another open cluster approximately 5,000 light-years away, both found in the constellation Scutum. Utilizing a skywatching or stargazing app can be useful in locating these lesser-known constellations and deep sky objects.

The dark skies during the new moon phase will also allow astronomers to observe other objects in the Messier catalog using backyard telescopes. These include the Butterfly Cluster or Messier 6 (M6), an open cluster in the constellation of Scorpius, and the Sagittarius Star Cloud or Messier 24 (M24) and Ptolemy’s Cluster or Messier 7 (M7), visible in Scorpius as well.

Other clusters worth targeting during this period are Messier 39 (M39), a large open cluster located 824 light-years away in the constellation of Cygnus, and Messier 29 (M29), also known as the Cooling Tower, an open cluster situated approximately 7,200 light-years away in Cygnus.

