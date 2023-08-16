Proboscidean Teeth Adapted to Grass-Rich Environments in East Africa

Recent research from the University of Helsinki on proboscideans, including elephants and their ancient relatives, reveals that their molar teeth adapted due to shifts in diet brought about by vegetation and climatic changes in East Africa over the past 26 million years. Some of these creatures began adapting to grass-rich environments, initiated by a change in behavior and an increased reliance on feeding on grasses.

The study indicates that these changes occurred in specific proboscidean lineages, such as choerolophodonts, much earlier than previously believed, between 23 and 11 million years ago in regions of East Africa. Approximately 7 million years ago, in the Lake Turkana region, the diets of the earliest true elephants became increasingly grass-rich. This was associated with dryer and more grass-rich savanna environments compared to other parts of East Africa.

Feeding on grasses is more demanding on teeth due to the high content of mineral grains called phytoliths in their leaves, which cause heavy abrasion. However, the choerolophodont lineage of proboscideans during the Early and Middle Miocene was able to shift to more grass-rich diets with relatively modest changes in the morphology of their teeth.

Around 10 million years ago, major climate changes had a more profound effect on the evolution of proboscidean teeth in East Africa, especially in the evolution of true elephants with highly specialized high-crowned, multi-ridged molar teeth. The study suggests that these evolutionary changes corresponded with peaks of drying in the East African climate during the last 7 million years.

Comparing evidence of past vegetation and the diet of elephants over the last 7 million years also revealed an increase in grasslands and the dominance of grass-feeding elephants with highly specialized teeth in most parts of East Africa. However, in the last 100,000 years, drastic fluctuations in global climate led to the survival of the dietarily more generalist modern African savanna elephant (Loxodonta africana) in East Africa.

The study highlights the importance of preserving the remaining elephant species, as they are the sole survivors of the climatic changes in the late Pleistocene.