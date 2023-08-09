Saturn’s Giant Storms Leave Long-Lasting Ammonia Footprints

Saturn experiences massive storms every decade or two that leave a lasting impact on its atmosphere. These storms are characterized by winds that can reach up to 1,000 miles per hour, with storm clouds wrapping around the entire planet and ammonia hail falling. Although the storms typically last for over six months, a recent study by University of Michigan planetary scientist Cheng Li and his colleagues suggests that their effects on Saturn’s atmosphere can persist for centuries.

The researchers discovered that these giant storms carry ammonia vapor deep into Saturn’s atmosphere, where it can remain like a footprint marking the storm’s passage. The study, published in the journal Science Advances, revealed that satellite data from the Very Large Array radio telescope detected radio emissions from patches of ammonia trapped in the lower layers of Saturn’s atmosphere. These patches were found at around 43 degrees north latitude, corresponding to the location where a giant storm was observed by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft in 2010.

Further analysis revealed other areas of misplaced ammonia in Saturn’s lower atmosphere, which matched the latitudes of five other large storms observed since 1876. This suggests that some of these ammonia clouds have been trapped in the lower atmosphere for nearly 120 years. Interestingly, the researchers also noticed a patch of ammonia that didn’t correspond to any recorded storms, indicating that it may be over 150 years old, representing a cloudy footprint of an unseen storm.

The study proposes that the presence of “mushballs” could explain the longevity of these ammonia footprints. Mushballs are small balls of ice containing a mixture of ammonia and water, which fall from storm clouds in the upper layers of Saturn’s storms and carry ammonia deeper into the atmosphere. The warm and dry upper atmosphere, following a storm, acts as a barrier, keeping the ammonia clouds trapped in the lower layer.

However, the turbulence of Saturn’s atmosphere eventually mixes the storm-heated air with cooler air from different latitudes, allowing the trapped ammonia clouds to rise. This process means that even the huge storms on Saturn cannot leave footprints in the clouds permanently. However, history suggests that another giant storm will occur within the next ten to twenty years, providing an opportunity for astronomers and planetary scientists to study the storm’s evolution and its impact on Saturn’s atmosphere.

In future studies, Li and his colleagues hope to investigate the splitting of ammonia footprints and understand how the storms evolve. They also plan to observe Saturn’s southern hemisphere in 2025 when the planet’s tilt allows for better visibility. So far, all observed giant storms on Saturn have occurred in the northern hemisphere, suggesting that no trapped patches of ammonia will be seen in the south if their predictions hold true.