Saturn’s Giant Storms Leave Ammonia Footprints in the Lower Atmosphere

Saturn experiences enormous storms every decade or two, characterized by fierce winds, planet-wide storm clouds, and ammonia hail. Although these storms typically last for more than six months, their impact on Saturn’s atmosphere extends far beyond. A recent study conducted by University of Michigan planetary scientist Cheng Li and his colleagues reveals that these giant storms transport ammonia vapor deep into Saturn’s atmosphere, where it can persist for centuries, leaving a lasting mark.

Saturn’s uppermost cloud decks consist mainly of ammonia, while the deeper and warmer layers contain predominantly water clouds. However, radio emissions from patches of ammonia in the lower layers of Saturn’s atmosphere were detected by Li and his team using data from the Very Large Array radio telescope. These ammonia concentrations were found to be situated around 43 degrees north latitude, corresponding to a massive storm observed by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft in 2010. The researchers propose that the storm carried ammonia from high-altitude clouds into the lower atmosphere, where it became trapped.

The team also identified other regions of misplaced ammonia in Saturn’s lower atmosphere, which aligned with the latitudes of five other significant storms observed since 1876. Consequently, it is inferred that some of these ammonia clouds have been confined in Saturn’s atmosphere for almost 120 years. Additionally, Li and his colleagues discovered a patch of ammonia that does not correspond to any recorded storms, potentially indicating a storm that occurred over 150 years ago but went unnoticed.

The presence of “mushballs” – ice balls filled with a mixture of ammonia and water – may contribute to this phenomenon. These mushballs are believed to descend from the upper levels of Saturn’s storms, delivering ammonia deeper into the atmosphere. Following a storm, the upper atmosphere retains its warmth and dryness due to the outpouring of ammonia-laden mushballs. The warm, arid air acts as a barrier to retain the ammonia clouds in the layer beneath. However, Saturn’s turbulent atmosphere will eventually disperse the trapped ammonia clouds when the storm-heated air mixes with cooler air from different latitudes.

Li and his team have noticed that each ammonia “footprint” left behind by a giant storm tends to split into two separate patches – one drifting northward and the other southward. This is an aspect they aim to investigate further in future observations. Although predicting the weather on Saturn is an arduous task, the researchers anticipate the occurrence of another massive storm in the next ten to twenty years. They hope that astronomers and planetary scientists will seize the opportunity to study its evolution and its impact on Saturn’s atmosphere.

As their next step, the team plans to examine Saturn’s southern hemisphere in 2025. The most recent study focused solely on the planet’s northern hemisphere due to the alignment of Saturn’s axis, which obscures the southern hemisphere behind its renowned rings. By 2025, observational telescopes will be able to capture the southern hemisphere once the planet has moved further in its orbit. As no giant storms have been observed thus far in the southern hemisphere, Li and his colleagues predict that no trapped patches of ammonia will be found in that region, corroborating their findings.

In conclusion, Saturn’s giant storms leave ammonia footprints in the lower atmosphere that endure for centuries after the storm dissipates. These footprints, created by the transport of ammonia vapor and the formation of mushballs, provide valuable insights into the dynamics of Saturn’s atmospheric processes.