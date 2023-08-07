Officials from over 40 countries, including China, attended the Ukraine peace talks held in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. It was seen as a move by Ukraine to expand its partnerships beyond its Western supporters. A Ukrainian official described the meeting as “very productive,” although Russia was not invited to participate.

Alexei Navalny sentenced to 19 years in prison

On Friday, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to 19 years in a prison colony. This comes as a blow to those hoping for political reform in Russia.

US eliminated from women’s World Cup

The US women’s national soccer team was eliminated from the World Cup recently, marking a disappointing end to their campaign. They were unable to progress past the knockout stage.

Glacial flooding damages homes in Alaska

Heavy glacial flooding in Alaska’s capital city, Juneau, caused significant damage to homes. Drone footage captured the moment when a house collapsed into the Mendenhall River during the floods. This type of flooding has occurred annually since 2011 and is expected to continue.

First treatment for postpartum depression approved by FDA

The FDA has approved Zurzuvae, the first treatment specifically for postpartum depression. Unlike other antidepressants that can take weeks or months to take effect, this pill is fast-acting and is taken daily for 14 days. It is expected to increase the number of people who can be treated for this common and serious condition.

Increase in coronavirus transmission in the US

The US is currently experiencing an increase in coronavirus transmission. According to the CDC, there were 8,000 COVID-19 hospital admissions in the week ending July 22, which is a 12% increase from the previous week. This rise in cases highlights the challenges of controlling the virus without widespread access to free testing.

Nuclear fusion achieved for the second time

Scientists at a lab in California have successfully achieved nuclear fusion for the second time, with an even higher energy yield. Nuclear fusion has the potential to be a source of clean and abundant energy without the drawbacks of uranium-based nuclear power.

NASA regains contact with Voyager 2 spacecraft

After two weeks of silence due to a mistaken command, NASA has regained contact with the Voyager 2 spacecraft. This spacecraft, which was launched almost 46 years ago, is the only one to have flown by Neptune and Uranus. Its twin, Voyager 1, is now 15 billion miles away from Earth.

