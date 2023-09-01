If you’re looking to sculpt ripped abs in record time, you can do so in 30 days or less. All you need are the right standing exercises in your arsenal to carve out a leaner, more toned tummy. Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness, breaks down the ultimate 30-day standing workout for ripped abs in record time.

To sculpt a chiseled midsection, you need to focus on total-body fat loss, consistency, and solid nutrition. You can’t spot reduce or tone just one area of your body. “Standing exercises are essential for functional strength because they not only work your ab muscles, but also your stabilizer muscles,” says Garcia.

Garcia recommends working out three to four times a week and performing two to three sets of 12 to 15 reps of each exercise. Here is his top-recommended 30-day standing workout for ripped abs.

Days 1-10:

1. High Knees: Lift your knees as if you’re running in place.

2. Oblique Twists: Twist your torso from side to side with your arms extended.

3. Standing Bicycle Crunches: Lift your knee and rotate your torso to touch your opposite elbow.

4. Standing Side Leg Raises: Raise your leg out to the side while keeping the other leg stable.

Days 11-20:

1. Standing Mountain Climbers: Lift your knee while raising the opposite arm overhead.

2. Wood Choppers: Twist your torso and bring a dumbbell from one side to the other.

3. Standing Russian Twists: Twist your torso from side to side while holding a medicine ball.

Days 21-30:

1. Standing Cross Crunches: Lift your knee and bring the opposite elbow to meet it.

2. Standing Leg Circles: Make small circles with your raised leg.

3. Knee Raises: Lift your knee high while extending the opposite arm in front of you.

These standing exercises engage multiple muscle groups and can be performed anywhere with no extra equipment required. Incorporate this 30-day workout routine into your fitness regimen for ripped abs and a stronger core.

Source: Eat This, Not That!, Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness.