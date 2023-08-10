The Perseid Meteor Shower 2023: When and Where to Watch

The Perseid meteor shower is set to reach its peak activity on Sunday, August 13th, around 04:00 EDT (08:00 GMT). This annual event occurs as Earth passes through the debris left behind by Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. During ideal conditions, meteor hunters may see up to 100 fireballs and light trails per hour. The shower is active from July 17th to August 24th, and its meteors appear to streak towards Earth from the constellation Perseus.

The best time to view the Perseid meteor shower is when the radiant in Perseus is above the horizon. For observers in New York City, the radiant is circumpolar, meaning it is always overhead. This allows for visibility throughout the night after sunset when the sky has darkened. On Sunday, the radiant of the Perseids should be around 70⁰ over the horizon from New York City.

The peak of the Perseid meteor shower coincides with the new moon phase, providing dark skies perfect for spotting meteors. With favorable weather conditions and away from city lights, sky watchers could see as many as 141 meteors per hour during the peak on Sunday.

The Perseid meteor shower originates from the debris cloud left by Comet Swift-Tuttle. This comet, measuring 16 miles wide, orbits the sun at speeds of 93,600 miles per hour. When it approaches the sun, ice on the comet transforms into gas through a process called sublimation. As the gas escapes, it carries away fragments of ice, dust, and rock, which form a stream of cometary material around the sun.

As Earth travels around the sun, it passes through the debris stream, resulting in the Perseid meteor shower. The fragments of ice and dust enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds up to 130,000 miles per hour, causing them to heat up and explode as fireballs at altitudes between 44 to 62 miles above the surface.

For those unable to escape city lights, the Virtual Telescope Project will live stream the event from Italy. The live stream will be available on their website and YouTube channel. If you wish to photograph the meteor shower, guides on how to photograph meteor showers, as well as the best cameras and lenses for astrophotography, are recommended.

If you capture any images of the Perseid meteor shower, you can share them with Space.com’s readers by sending your photo, comments, name, and location to [email protected].