Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai’s Unexpected Warming Effect and its Impact on Climate Change

In Roland Emmerich’s 2012, the world faces a catastrophic apocalypse marked by earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanoes. While the predicted end of the world in 2012 didn’t come true, we are currently witnessing the slow apocalypse of anthropogenic climate change, which also has a connection to natural disasters.

A recent study published in the journal Nature Climate Change reveals that the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in January 2022 had a temporary warming effect over the Pacific. This event raises concerns as it could potentially push global temperatures beyond the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold set by the United Nations.

Normally, volcanic eruptions have a cooling effect on the climate. This is because they release sulfur into the air, which forms reflective particles in the upper atmosphere, blocking sunlight and reducing global temperatures. However, the eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai seems to have had the opposite effect, causing warming over the Pacific.

The eruption, which started in December 2021 and peaked in January 2022, released a massive amount of material into the air, including an unusually high volume of water vapor. The resulting cloud generated an extraordinary lightning storm and increased the likelihood of global surface temperature rise in the coming decade.

Approximately 146 metric megatons of water vapor were sent into the stratosphere during the eruption. Water vapor acts as a greenhouse gas, trapping heat and raising the average temperature over the Pacific. Although this warming effect is temporary, it adds further pressure to an already stressed climate system.

The Paris Agreement established a target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. However, it is increasingly likely that we may exceed this threshold. The World Meteorological Organization predicted a 50-50 chance of surpassing 1.5 degrees Celsius within the next five years, and the recent study on the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai eruption adds an additional 7% probability, tipping the scales toward excessive warming.

While we cannot control volcanic eruptions, we do have the ability to take action to reduce our own contributions to climate change. The time to act is now, as every fraction of a degree of warming we avoid is crucial in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

