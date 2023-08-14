The Scale of our Universe: From Subatomic to Cosmic

Our Universe spans from subatomic to cosmic scales. The journey from macroscopic scales down to subatomic ones spans many orders of magnitude. Humans are made of organs, cells, organelles, molecules, atoms, then electrons and nuclei, then protons and neutrons, and finally quarks and gluons inside of them. All told, 13 different scales are presently known.

On the right, the gauge bosons, which mediate the three fundamental quantum forces of our Universe, are illustrated. The Standard Model suggests that the interactions and particles of our Universe can be explained as a combination of three groups: U(1), SU(2), and SU(3). Each of the known fundamental particles can be no larger than about ~10^-19 meters.

Moving down the scales, we reach nuclear scales. On femtometer (~10-15 m) scales, individual nucleons, composed of quarks and gluons, bind together. Then, at atomic scales (~10-10 m), atoms compose all matter on Earth. At molecular scales, which are nanometers (~10-9 m) and larger, molecules contain multiple atoms bound together.

Microscopic scales, below 0.0001 meters, require tools beyond human eyes to be observed. Macroscopic scales extend from sub-millimeter to several kilometer scales. Sub-planetary scales involve free-floating bodies that can reach several hundred kilometers.

Planetary scales are spheroidal due to self-gravitation and are typically about 1000-200,000 kilometers across. Star-sized scales range from 0.08 to 2000 times the size of the Sun, and they light up the Universe as nuclear furnaces. Stellar systems have extended Oort-like clouds that can extend up to about 2 light-years away.

At galactic scales, normal and dark matter hold galaxies together, spanning from about 100 to 1,000,000 light-years. Beyond that, there are clusters of galaxies and even larger structures in the Universe.

Understanding the scales of our Universe helps us comprehend the vastness and complexity of the cosmos.