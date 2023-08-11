10 Best Hip Abductor Stretches to Relieve Tightness

Oftentimes, tight hips can be attributed to tight hip abductors. These muscles, located on the sides of your thighs, include your glutes and are responsible for moving your leg away from your body and stabilizing your hips and pelvis. When these muscles are tight, it can lead to hip pain, imbalances, and lower back pain. Stretching your hip abductors regularly can help alleviate these issues.

One effective stretch for the hip abductors is the Pigeon Pose. Start in a high plank position, then bring your right knee forward and place it behind your right wrist. Extend your left leg straight behind you and lower your hips towards the floor. You can stay upright or fold forward for a deeper stretch. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds on each side.

Another great stretch is the Figure-4 Stretch. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Cross your right ankle over your left knee, creating a “4” shape with your legs. Gently pull your right knee towards you until you feel a stretch in your right hip. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds and repeat on the other side.

The Cross-Legged Stretch is a simple stretch that can be done throughout the day. Sit with your legs crossed and place your right ankle over your left knee. Your body weight should create a light stretch on your hips. Hold for at least 30 to 60 seconds and then switch legs.

For a pre-workout warm-up, try the Standing Leg Cradle. Stand tall and lift your right foot off the ground. Hold your right knee with your right hand and your right ankle with your left hand. Gently pull your leg across your body, cradling it at hip height. Hold for five seconds on each side and do 10 reps.

Another stretch recommended by a physical therapist is the Standing Hip Abduction. Stand with your feet together and raise one leg out to the side without rotating your hips. Hold for five seconds and then gently lower. Repeat on each side 10 times.

The 90/90 Stretch is important for hip rotation and a good range of motion. Sit on the floor with one leg bent in front of you and the other leg bent behind you at 90 degrees. Lean towards your front leg, then towards the middle, and then towards your back leg. Hold each stretch for five seconds and repeat with the other leg in front.

The Cossack Squat is a dynamic stretch that improves hip mobility. Stand in a wide stance with your toes facing forward. Bend your right knee to lower down to one side while keeping your left leg long and out to the side. Hold for five seconds and then raise up and lower to the other side. Repeat 10 times.

For a deep stretch, try the Lying Cross-Over Stretch. Lie on your back with your legs stretched out. Bring one knee up to your midline and use the opposite hand to pull your knee over the outstretched leg. Hold for 30 seconds on each side.

The Cross-Legged Toe Touch is a simple stretch that can be done throughout the day. Cross your right leg over the left and hinge forward at your hips to touch your toes. Do 10 touches and then switch legs.

Lastly, the Adductor Rocks stretch targets the inner thigh muscles. Lie on your back with your legs extended. Bring one knee towards your chest and then let it fall to the side, keeping your other leg straight. Rock your leg gently back and forth to feel a stretch in the inner thigh. Repeat on the other side.

Remember to stretch your hip abductors regularly to relieve tightness and improve hip mobility and posture. Consult with a healthcare professional or a certified personal trainer for personalized advice and guidance.