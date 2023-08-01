The Surprising History of Pulsar Discovery

Pulsars, rapidly spinning neutron stars that emit pulsed emissions, have a fascinating history of discovery. While Jocelyn Bell-Burnell is well-known for her discovery of pulsars in 1967, it turns out that an Air Force staff sergeant stationed in Alaska had actually spotted pulsar signals earlier. However, he couldn’t come forward until 2007 due to classified information.

Pulsars are neutron stars that form when massive stars go supernova. They have powerful magnetic fields and emit high-energy beams of light that appear to flash on and off like a lighthouse. Bell-Burnell made her discovery while monitoring a radio telescope and noticed a faint signal that disappeared and reappeared in 1.34-second intervals. She and her supervisor, Antony Hewish, humorously referred to it as a signal from “Little Green Men” before realizing it was a new type of star, now known as a pulsar.

In the same year, Air Force sergeant Charles Schisler had also noticed a faint signal on his radar in Alaska, appearing four minutes earlier each day. He correctly deduced that it must be a star and even shared his findings with an astronomer. Schisler had recorded several potential pulsar sources before the official discovery, but due to classification, he couldn’t reveal his work until later.

According to Bell-Burnell, there were other instances of individuals observing pulsar-like signals but not recognizing their significance at the time. Despite these earlier observations, Bell-Burnell and Hewish were the first to identify the coherent pulses of radio pulsars, solidifying their place in scientific history.

The discovery of pulsars opened up new avenues for exploring the universe, leading to the detection of the universe’s gravitational wave background and the identification of over 1,000 known pulsars. While the discovery by Bell-Burnell and Hewish was momentous, the contributions of individuals like Schisler highlight the value of observational data and the importance of communication within the scientific community.