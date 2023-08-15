The Rise of Methane: A Concerning Shift in Earth’s Climate

Since 2006, methane, a potent greenhouse gas, has been rapidly increasing in Earth’s atmosphere. Unlike carbon dioxide, this rise in methane is primarily attributed to biological emissions rather than the burning of fossil fuels. This phenomenon raises concerns about the possibility of a significant transition in Earth’s climate.

While methane is a more powerful greenhouse gas than CO₂ on a molecular level, it has a shorter lifespan in the atmosphere. However, its increasing emissions pose a threat to efforts in limiting global warming to safe levels. What is even more worrisome is the recent acceleration in the rate of methane increase in the atmosphere. This pattern resembles the methane surges that occurred during past climate shifts from cold ice ages to warm interglacial climates.

Prior to the industrial era, methane accounted for about 0.7 parts per million (ppm) of the air. Today, it has risen to over 1.9 ppm and continues to climb. Around three-fifths of methane emissions come from human activities such as fossil fuel usage, farming, landfills, and waste. The remainder comes from natural sources, particularly the decomposition of vegetation in wetlands.

Methane serves as both a driver and a messenger of climate change. However, the reasons behind its current rapid rise are not yet fully understood. The growth in methane since late 2006 resembles the behavior of methane during significant shifts in Earth’s climate in the distant past.

Recent observations show that the rise in methane is driven by new emissions from wetlands, especially those near the equator. There are also indications of increased emissions from wetlands in Canada and Siberia, as well as from large cattle farms in tropical Africa, India, and Brazil. Additionally, rotting waste in landfills near megacities like Delhi contributes to methane emissions.

Throughout Earth’s history, the climate has undergone cycles of transition between long ice ages and shorter warm interglacial periods. During these transitions, there have been sharp increases in atmospheric methane concentrations, particularly from expanding tropical wetlands. These climate shifts, known as terminations, have occurred multiple times in the past.

The current rise in methane since 2006 is similar to the records observed during the early stages of past termination events. It is important to note that the climate is already undergoing significant changes, including slowing Atlantic ocean currents, expanding tropical weather regions, and warming at the polar regions. These changes have far-reaching consequences for the biosphere and food production in certain regions.

While methane reduction alone will not solve the issue of climate change, addressing its rise can play a vital role. Measures such as fixing leaks in the oil and gas industry, properly covering landfills, and reducing wasteful burning of crops can contribute to curbing methane emissions. By doing so, we can help mitigate the impacts of climate change and protect our planet’s future.