A New Tool for Detecting Flaws in Quantum Computing Circuits

Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Ames National Laboratory and the Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center (SQMS) have developed a new tool to help improve the performance of quantum computing circuits. Quantum computing relies on quantum bits, or qubits, which can exist as both 0 and 1 simultaneously, allowing for faster processing of information compared to traditional computers.

The researchers used a terahertz scanning near-field optical microscope (SNOM) to investigate the interface and connectivity of a key component in quantum computing circuits called the nano Josephson Junction (JJ). This component is responsible for generating a quantum bit and maintaining its coherence.

Using the terahertz SNOM microscope, the researchers were able to detect a defective boundary in the nano junction, which disrupts conductivity and poses a challenge for achieving long coherence times necessary for quantum computation. The microscope provided images that revealed the disconnection between two parts of the junction, allowing for the identification and resolution of fabrication issues.

The terahertz SNOM microscope operates at extremely low cryogenic temperatures, making it ideal for studying quantum circuits, which also operate at these temperatures. The researchers aim to further improve the microscope’s capabilities to enable real-time and real-space monitoring of functioning qubits.

This research demonstrates the usefulness of the terahertz SNOM microscope for high-throughput screening of quantum circuit components. It offers a non-destructive and contactless method to visualize the heterogeneous electrical field distribution in nanoscale junctions, providing precise insights at the nanometer scale.

The collaboration between Ames National Laboratory and SQMS highlights the importance of a multidisciplinary approach in advancing quantum technology. This research contributes to the development of more efficient and reliable quantum computing circuits, ultimately pushing the boundaries of quantum computing capabilities.

Sources:

– Title: Visualization of the microscope tip exposing material to terahertz light

– Journal: Communications Physics

– Authors: Richard H. J. Kim, Joong M. Park, Samuel Haeuser, Chuankun Huang, Di Cheng, Thomas Koschny, Jinsu Oh, Cameron Kopas, Hilal Cansizoglu, Kameshwar Yadavalli, Josh Mutus, Lin Zhou, Liang Luo, Matthew J. Kramer, Jigang Wang.