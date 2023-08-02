CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

NASA Releases Audio of Black Hole at Center of Perseus Galaxy Cluster

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
NASA has released audio recordings of a black hole located at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster. These recordings provide new insight into the mysterious phenomenon of black holes and their behavior.

In addition, the European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope has captured its very first images of stars and galaxies, offering a glimpse into the vastness of the universe. The images, which showcase the vivid detail of galaxies and star clusters, are just a preview of what the telescope is capable of.

Space X successfully delivered the Euclid telescope to orbit in early July, and scientists have begun testing its equipment. After fine-tuning, the blurry blobs in the initial images will transform into sharp, high-resolution images of billions of galaxies.

The images were taken by Euclid’s Visible Instrument (VIS) and Near-Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer (NISP). These test images were conducted to assess the instruments and determine areas for improvement and refinement.

Giuseppe Racca, the Euclid project manager, expressed excitement and emotions over these first images. He emphasized that these early images only showcase a fraction of what will be observed once the telescope is fully calibrated. Euclid aims to create the largest ever 3D map of the sky by observing billions of galaxies.

The visible-wavelength camera (VIS) captured spiral and elliptical galaxies, stars, and star clusters, while the Near-Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer (NISP) measured the amount of light radiated by galaxies at different wavelengths to determine distance.

Euclid’s main objective is to investigate the mysteries of dark energy and its influence on the universe. By creating a 3D map of one-third of the sky and studying its evolution over 10 billion years, Euclid hopes to shed light on the nature of dark energy. Yannick Mellier, the Euclid Consortium lead, stated that these groundbreaking images mark the beginning of the quest for understanding dark energy.

Scientists within the Euclid Consortium are overwhelmed by the detail and realism of these images. Each new image continues to amaze them, as they transition from simulated images to real images of the universe. These images provide a deeper understanding of the cosmos and its intricacies.

Dark energy and dark matter continue to challenge researchers. Dark energy, which accounts for 70% of the universe, causes its expansion, while dark matter, making up 25%, contributes to the growth of cosmic structures. These phenomena are still not fully understood, and cosmology remains a field of ongoing study.

The Euclid space telescope was designed to address fundamental questions about the universe, including changes in its expansion over time and the forces driving it. It aims to unravel the mysteries of dark energy and dark matter in order to gain a better understanding of the cosmos.

By Robert Andrew

