Summary:

A recent study conducted by researchers from the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath has challenged the long-held belief that fossils belonging to the species Nanotyrannus lancensis are young T. rexes. The team analyzed growth rings in the bones and conducted modeling of growth patterns to draw their conclusions. Contrary to previous assumptions, the study found that Nanotyrannus fossils did not exhibit the rapid growth rates expected in young T. rexes. Furthermore, the researchers identified distinct morphological differences between Nanotyrannus and T. rex specimens, supporting the hypothesis that Nanotyrannus is a separate species altogether.

Analysis:

The findings of this new study refute the idea that Nanotyrannus fossils are simply juvenile T. rexes. By analyzing growth patterns, the researchers determined that Nanotyrannus would have only reached a fraction of the size of an adult T. rex, weighing around 900 to 1,500 kilograms and measuring approximately five meters in length. In contrast, an adult T. rex would have weighed around 8,000 kilograms and measured close to nine meters in length.

The morphological differences between Nanotyrannus and T. rex also provide compelling evidence for their separate classifications. Dr. Longrich, one of the researchers involved in the study, emphasized that the arms of Nanotyrannus were longer and had larger claws compared to T. rex. This indicates that Nanotyrannus relied on speed and agility, while T. rex relied on its size and strength.

FAQ:

Q: Why were Nanotyrannus fossils previously classified as young T. rexes?

A: The classification of Nanotyrannus fossils as young T. rexes was based on their similar appearance to T. rex specimens and the assumption that they represented a stage of growth before reaching adulthood.

Q: What evidence supports the reclassification of Nanotyrannus as a separate species?

A: The research conducted by the team from the University of Bath analyzed growth patterns and morphological characteristics. The absence of rapid growth rates and the distinct morphological features of Nanotyrannus compared to T. rex support the reclassification.

Q: Why is this study significant?

A: This study challenges long-held beliefs about the classification of Nanotyrannus fossils and sheds light on the evolutionary diversity of tyrannosaurs. By distinguishing Nanotyrannus as a separate species, our understanding of the tyrannosaur family tree may be expanded.