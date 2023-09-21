New Technique Allows 3D Printing of Nanoscale Metal Objects

Researchers at Caltech have developed a new fabrication technique that enables the 3D printing of objects a thousand times smaller than previously possible. The team used the technique to print metal objects with a size of 150 nanometers, comparable to the size of a flu virus. Although the atomic arrangements within these objects are disordered, making them weak at a large scale, at the nanoscale they become three-to-five-times stronger than similarly sized structures with more orderly atomic arrangements. This unexpected strength is due to the presence of defects and irregularities in the atomic structure, which prevent failure from propagating throughout the material. The team believes this is one of the first demonstrations of 3D printing of metal structures at the nanoscale, opening up possibilities for the creation of useful components such as catalysts, storage electrodes, sensors, microrobots, and heat exchangers. This research was conducted in the lab of Julia R. Greer and is published in Nano Letters.

The new fabrication technique starts with a photosensitive hydrogel that is selectively hardened with a laser to build a 3D scaffold in the shape of the desired metal objects. The hydrogel parts are then infused with an aqueous solution containing nickel ions. Afterward, the hydrogel is burned out, leaving behind parts consisting entirely of oxidized metal ions. In the final step, the oxygen atoms are chemically stripped out, converting the metal oxide back into a metallic form. This process leads to a messy microstructure with defects and irregularities in the atomic arrangement, which are typically considered to weaken materials. However, in the nanoscale metal objects, these defects actually strengthen the material. Failure cannot easily propagate from one grain boundary to the next, and deformation becomes distributed more evenly throughout the material. The team believes this unexpected strength is a feature of the nanoscale objects. This newfound ability to 3D print metal structures at the nanoscale opens up new possibilities for engineering and materials science research.

Source: Caltech Research