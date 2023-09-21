Molecular Switching Behavior of Azonium Compounds Unravelled

Researchers from the Universities of Amsterdam and Groningen, along with an international team of chemists, have made significant progress in understanding the molecular switching behavior of azonium compounds. This class of molecules has the ability to change shape under the influence of light, making them ideal candidates for the development of light-controlled drugs. The study, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, utilized advanced laser spectroscopy, quantum chemical modeling, and theoretical calculations to provide a quantitative analysis of the switching behavior.

The ability to control molecular processes using light has garnered a great deal of interest among chemists. Light-controlled molecular motors, for example, earned Professor Ben Feringa a Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2016. One promising field of application for light-switchable molecules is photopharmacology, where these compounds can be used to precisely control physiological processes. By using light to induce shape changes in molecules, it is possible to block ion channels or inhibit enzymes, providing a targeted and controlled approach to therapeutics.

A particularly suitable candidate for photopharmacology is the class of molecules known as azonium compounds. These compounds possess several desirable characteristics, including the ability to be switched using red or infrared light, which is safe for humans and can penetrate deep into living tissue. They are also stable under the conditions found in the human body and retain their functionality after multiple switching events. Additionally, they can persist in their switched state long enough to trigger a biological response.

The research conducted by the team led by Professor Wiktor Szymanski at the University of Groningen provides a comprehensive understanding of the photochemistry and switching behavior of azonium ions. By combining experimental spectroscopy techniques with computational modeling, the researchers were able to elucidate the mechanisms by which photon absorption leads to a change in molecular conformation. They also discovered how the exchange of a proton with the solvent stabilizes this shape-shift, and how the pH of the solution affects the relaxation rate of the switch after a light pulse.

This mechanistic insight into the behavior of azonium ions opens up possibilities for modifying these compounds to enhance their effectiveness in controlling biomolecules. The development of photoswitches that interact with living cells represents a promising advancement towards the future of smart medicines. While still in its early stages, this research lays the foundation for the development of light-controlled drugs with reduced side effects and improved precision.

Source:

– Miroslav Medved’ et al, Mechanistic Basis for Red Light Switching of Azonium Ions, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2023). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.3c06157

– University of Amsterdam