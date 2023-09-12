Absorbing Galaxies: New Discoveries through Light Absorption

Using the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers from the Cosmic Dawn Center have made a groundbreaking discovery of a galaxy that can only be observed through the light it absorbs rather than emits. This galaxy, located almost 11 billion years in the past, is part of an early group that may later resemble our own Local Group.

Typically, galaxies are detected through the light they emit or reflect. However, if a galaxy is situated along the line of sight to a more distant, bright light source, it will absorb some of that source’s light. This absorption occurs due to gas and dust particles present between the stars in the galaxy. By analyzing the spectrum of the background light source, astronomers can observe distinct absorption “holes” that reveal the presence of a foreground galaxy.

The absorbed light provides information about the physical characteristics of the absorbing galaxy. In this case, the bright background source is likely a quasar, the core of a galaxy with a supermassive black hole. Despite the challenges of observing a galaxy emitting its own light while in front of a bright quasar, astronomers have successfully detected multiple such absorbers.

In their most recent study, the team focused on a particularly red quasar that was heavily reddened by an absorber located almost 11 billion years ago. This absorber, which absorbs significantly more light than others, suggests it is a mature galaxy akin to the Milky Way. Although they were unable to detect a luminous counterpart of the absorber, the researchers discovered another nearby galaxy that may be part of the early group.

The observations of the absorbed light indicate that the dust in the foreground galaxy resembles the dust seen in our Milky Way and neighboring galaxies. This finding sheds light on the composition and nature of galaxies throughout cosmic history.

Overall, this study highlights the important role of light absorption in uncovering the hidden secrets of distant galaxies. By utilizing this complementary method, astronomers can expand our understanding of the early universe and the formation of galaxy groups.

Sources:

– Source article: The more nearby galaxy group known as Stephan’s Quintet

– Astronomy & Astrophysics journal publication (arXiv preprint server)