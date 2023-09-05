Researchers Discover Thousands of New Transformable Knots

Researchers at the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne Geometric Computing Laboratory, along with colleagues in Canada and the United States, have discovered thousands of new transformable knots, including three novel shapes that the figure-eight knot can assume. This doubles the number of documented shapes in scientific literature.

Elastic knots are knots that bounce back into their original shape in the absence of friction. The researchers focused on closed elastic knots, which spring back into a curved shape. They developed a computational pipeline that combines randomized spatial sampling and physics simulation to efficiently find the stable equilibrium states of elastic knots. By applying a series of filters to the data set, they discovered new transformable knots with interesting physical properties and beautiful geometric forms.

The researchers believe that these new discoveries have implications for the design of self-deployable structures, such as pop-up tents or lightweight emergency shelters. Elastic knots can be used to design new metamaterials that combine several elements to create a network with complex mechanical behavior. The team also created recreational puzzles based on the elastic knots, challenging individuals to deform the knots and discover interesting geometric shapes.

This research opens up several potential new research directions. The team plans to explore the design of self-deployable structures and the coupling of elastic rods with fabric materials. They also plan to study more complex ensembles of knotted systems, where new mechanical properties may emerge from the intertwining of individual components.

Source: Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL)