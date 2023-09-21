Google DeepMind’s AlphaFold Wins Prestigious Science Prize for Protein Mapping Breakthrough

Researchers behind Google DeepMind’s AlphaFold program, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper, have been awarded the $250,000 Lasker basic medical research award for their groundbreaking work in predicting the 3D shapes of proteins. This achievement has solved a grand challenge in biology that had remained unsolved for the past 50 years. The Lasker award is highly esteemed and is often a precursor to the Nobel Prize.

Protein folding plays a vital role in understanding the function of proteins, which are essential building blocks of life. The shape of a protein determines its function, from fighting viruses to controlling blood sugar levels. Traditionally, determining protein structures involved years of laborious experiments. However, AlphaFold, an artificial intelligence program, revolutionized this process by using machine learning algorithms to predict protein structures within minutes.

Last year, the AlphaFold team released a database containing over 200 million predicted protein structures, comprising nearly all known proteins. This database has had a significant impact on various scientific fields, such as drug discovery for neglected diseases, the development of new medical technologies, and research on cell biology.

AlphaFold’s success can be attributed to its training on 170,000 protein sequences and the previously determined structures of proteins. While the initial version of AlphaFold did not meet scientists’ expectations, subsequent improvements led to its triumph in the Casp competition in 2020, where it accurately predicted protein structures.

The impact of AlphaFold on scientific research has been remarkable, with structural biologists widely adopting the program. Professor John Moult, chair of Casp, highlighted the significant impact of AlphaFold and its influence beyond structural biology.

Regarding future research, John Jumper emphasized the importance of identifying the right challenges that can have a similar transformative impact. He noted that there are numerous open problems in science and biology that could benefit from a breakthrough similar to AlphaFold.

In conclusion, Google DeepMind’s AlphaFold program has received recognition and a prestigious award for its exceptional achievement in solving the protein folding problem. Its revolutionary technology has accelerated scientific research and holds great promise for future discoveries in medicine and biology.

