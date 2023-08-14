The Physics of Cell Communication: A Theoretical Model for Understanding Cellular Dynamics

Researchers from the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) have developed a theoretical model to better understand how cells communicate and move within living tissue. This research has the potential to greatly impact wound healing, with early computer simulations showing promise in improving the flow of information and accelerating the healing process.

Cellular communication is a complex process that involves the exchange of information between cells using waves as their common language. The team of interdisciplinary researchers, led by ISTA Professor Edouard Hannezo, delved into the intricacies of cell communication and its significance for various applications, including wound healing.

The researchers developed a detailed theoretical model that enhances our understanding of long-range cell-cell communication. This model takes into account the mechanical forces exerted by cells and their biochemical activity. By studying the movement patterns of cells in a monolayer, the researchers were able to observe how information propagates and travels in waves.

Cells not only sense mechanical forces but also their chemical environment, which includes the forces and biochemical signals exerted on each other. The communication between cells involves a complex interplay of biochemical activity, physical behavior, and motion. The researchers’ model validates their previous theories on cell movement by accurately replicating the observed phenomena in Petri dishes.

To test the applicability of the model to real biological systems, the researchers collaborated with biophysicist Tsuyoshi Hirashima. They used 2D monolayers of MDCK cells, a classical in vitro model for research. By inhibiting a chemical signaling pathway that allows cells to sense and generate forces, the researchers observed that the cells stopped moving and no communication waves spread. This experimental proof further supports the validity of the model.

The researchers are now looking to refine the model for wound healing applications. They have observed that by improving the flow of information, they can accelerate the healing process in computer simulations. The model has the potential to be applied to wound healing in cells within living organisms.

Future avenues of investigation include studying the behavior of cellular tissue as a liquid crystal and extending the model to 3D tissues or monolayers with complex shapes, simulating conditions found in living organisms.

Overall, the theoretical model developed by the researchers provides valuable insights into cell communication and movement, with potential implications for various fields, including wound healing.