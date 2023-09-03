Is There a Business in Removing Space Junk?

Earth’s orbit is increasingly cluttered with space junk, ranging from large chunks of debris to tiny paint chips. Private companies and national space agencies are now exploring ways to tackle this problem. The European Space Agency (ESA) recently contracted with ClearSpace, a Swiss start-up, for the first-ever mission to remove a derelict object from orbit. However, new fragments have been discovered in the vicinity of the target object, highlighting the need for debris removal.

The issue of space debris is divided into three groups: objects 10 centimeters or larger, objects between 1 millimeter and 10 centimeters, and objects smaller than 1 millimeter. The largest group contains an estimated 35,000 objects, the middle group has millions of pieces, and the population of the smallest group is estimated to be in the trillions. While collisions with objects larger than 10 centimeters are statistically unlikely, the middle group poses a significant challenge as it is difficult to identify and locate these pieces of debris.

The growing demand for commercial active debris removal (ADR) is not yet viable, according to experts. However, major space agencies are expected to fund initial ADR missions before commercial companies can lower prices for commercial purposes. Industry development in the space launch and Earth observation sectors followed a similar pattern.

It is argued that major spacefaring nations should take responsibility for cleaning up the debris left behind by their state-run programs. Data shows that the rate of rocket body accumulation in low Earth orbit has increased in the last 20 years, with countries like China contributing significantly more than others.

In conclusion, removing space junk from Earth’s orbit presents a significant challenge, but the need for debris removal and the potential for a future commercial industry in ADR are clear. Major space agencies and commercial companies will need to work together to address this issue and ensure the long-term sustainability of space activities.

Source:

– Space.com (no URL provided)