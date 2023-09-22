Your Chance to Own a Piece of Prehistoric History: Rare Dinosaur Skeleton up for Sale

Barry, a 150 million-year-old Camptosaurus dinosaur skeleton, is set to go up for auction in Paris next month. This extraordinary specimen, measuring two meters tall and five meters long, originates from the late Jurassic period and belongs to the Iguanodontidae family of herbivores.

Originally discovered in Wyoming in the 1990s, the skeleton has undergone meticulous restoration by paleontologist Barry James, who gave it its name. Further restoration work has been carried out by the Italian laboratory Zoic, which acquired Barry last year.

According to Alexandre Giquello, from the prestigious Paris auction house Drouot, the specimen is exceptionally well-preserved, a rarity in itself. Over 80 percent of the skeleton consists of original bone, with the skull alone retaining more than 90 percent intact.

The dinosaur skeleton, known as Barry, is estimated to fetch up to €1.2 million ($A1.9 million) at the auction on October 20. Dinosaur specimens are extremely rare in the art market, with only a few sales occurring worldwide each year.

There are mixed views on the trade of privately owned dinosaur skeletons. While some experts are concerned that these specimens may not receive proper care or be accessible to the public, others believe that they could eventually become available for everyone.

