The World’s Oldest Moss and Its Challenges in the Climate Crisis

The world’s oldest moss, known as Takakia, has survived in extreme environments for millions of years. Despite its resilience, this ancient plant may not be able to withstand the climate crisis. Researchers spent a decade studying the 390 million-year-old moss that grows on the cliffs of the Tibetan Plateau, also called the “roof of the world.” This remote area, surrounded by the Himalayas, is the world’s highest and largest plateau. The moss can also be found in parts of Japan and the United States.

The researchers went on multiple expeditions between 2010 and 2021 to understand how Takakia has adapted to its harsh environment at an altitude of 13,123 feet. Their findings were published in the journal Cell. The researchers aimed to describe and analyze this living fossil. The role of early plants on Earth is crucial. As animal life began in the oceans around 500 million years ago, plants evolved from freshwater algae and started covering the planet’s land masses. These tiny plants eroded the rocks they grew on, converting light energy into chemical energy through photosynthesis. This process released minerals and organic compounds, ultimately making the landmasses more hospitable for animal life.

When the Himalayas formed 65 million years ago due to tectonic plate collisions, Takakia rose along with them. The plant, already around 100 million years old, had to adapt quickly to the harsher environment of the mountains, experiencing rapid changes in weather within a day. The research team collected DNA samples from Takakia for the first time and discovered that the plant is indeed a moss. The plant’s genome has evolved over time to recover from ultraviolet damage and make fixes to broken DNA. Although the genetics of Takakia are highly active, its actual form has changed very little. It has, however, adapted to grow in different locations through branching.

The team also used time-lapse cameras and satellite weather data to track larger environmental changes affecting the moss. They found that as the local temperature increased each year, the population of Takakia moss decreased by 1.6% annually. The warming planet and melting glaciers on the Tibetan Plateau pose challenges for this ancient moss. The moss is also exposed to higher levels of UV radiation that can harm plants adapted to harsh environments.

During the study period, the moss became increasingly difficult to find. The future of Takakia remains uncertain due to the ongoing climate crisis.