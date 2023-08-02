Ancient Swiss Arrowhead Made from Meteorite Iron

A team of scientists recently completed a study of prehistoric metal artifacts collected in Switzerland over the past couple of centuries. Their goal was to determine if any of these ancient artifacts were made from metal salvaged from meteorites. The researchers were thrilled to find one such object: a small, rusted Bronze Age iron arrowhead with a chemical and mineral composition that clearly indicated an extraterrestrial origin.

The iron arrowhead was excavated from a Late Bronze Age settlement called Mörigen, located near Twannberg, Switzerland. This region was known for a large Bronze Age meteorite strike that occurred more than 10,000 years ago. The impact left iron debris scattered across the area, which the prehistoric communities likely used for their own purposes.

The arrowhead itself was heavily rusted and measured only 1.5 inches in length and one-tenth of an ounce in weight. It was covered in traces of pitch, likely used to attach it to the shaft of a wooden arrow.

In their analysis, the scientists discovered that the arrowhead was primarily made of iron and nickel, consistent with a meteoric origin. It also contained traces of the isotope aluminum-26, which can only form in the vacuum of space. Surprisingly, the researchers found that the iron used to make the arrowhead did not come from the nearby Twannberg debris field. Instead, it came from a meteorite impact somewhere else, suggesting a longer journey through space than previously thought.

Further investigation led the scientists to conclude that the iron for the arrowhead most likely came from an impact event in Estonia. This site, located nearly 1,000 miles from Mörigen, indicates the presence of a prehistoric trade network that connected central Europe with distant lands. The iron from the arrowhead also matches iron associated with meteorite strikes in Spain and Czechia.

The researchers speculate that there may be other pre-Iron Age artifacts made from the same meteorite iron. These objects could potentially be found in archaeological collections throughout Europe and even in unexpected locations due to ancient long-distance trade networks.

The study highlights the importance of meteorite iron as a valuable resource for ancient civilizations before the extraction of iron from ore was developed. The discovery of the meteorite arrowhead provides insight into the ingenuity and resourcefulness of Bronze Age communities.