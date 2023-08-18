Complex Sugar Molecules Implicate Brain Plasticity in Mice

Researchers have discovered that sulfate groups on glycosaminoglycans (GAGs), which are complex sugar molecules, have an impact on brain plasticity in mice. Understanding how GAGs function could provide insights into human memory processes and potential therapeutic approaches for repairing neural connections after injuries.

GAGs are composed of various types of sugars linked together, and they can be modified by attaching sulfate groups. These molecules play a vital role in regulating proteins and their structures, which change during development and disease. The most common form of GAG in the brain is chondroitin sulfate, which is found in the extracellular matrix surrounding brain cells. Chondroitin sulfate forms perineuronal nets that stabilize synaptic connections between neurons.

The research team explored how sulfation motifs, or patterns of sulfate groups on GAGs, influence biological processes such as neuroplasticity and social memory. By deleting the Chst11 gene responsible for forming sulfation patterns on chondroitin sulfate in mice, the team observed defects in their perineuronal nets. Surprisingly, the number of nets increased in the absence of sulfation motifs, resulting in changes to synaptic connections between neurons. Additionally, the mice were unable to recognize familiar mice, indicating the importance of these patterns for social memory.

Furthermore, the researchers investigated how GAGs and sulfation patterns could impact axon regeneration, the process of neuronal repair after injury. They identified specific motifs that inhibit regeneration by causing protein receptors to cluster at the cell’s surface. By blocking this process, potential tools or treatments for promoting axon regeneration could be developed. This knowledge could be particularly helpful in repairing damage caused by neurodegenerative diseases or strokes.

The findings from this study shed light on the role of complex sugar molecules in brain plasticity. GAGs, with their sulfation patterns, have a significant impact on neural connectivity, memory, and regeneration. Future research that builds upon these discoveries may lead to novel therapies for neurological disorders and brain injuries.